9m ago

add bookmark

Trump - for a moment - alludes to election defeat

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Donald Trump has yet to admit defeat in the US election.
  • In a tweet Sunday morning, Trump appeared accidentally to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory - before quickly reversing course to claim he won.
  • Trump continues to insist he will prove fraud and prevail in court.

President Donald Trump has yet to admit defeat in the US election. But with a word here, a slip there, he is raising the prospect ever more plainly.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Trump appeared accidentally to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory - before quickly reversing course to claim he won, and again push unsubstantiated claims of mass electoral fraud while ignoring soaring coronavirus cases.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted.

The first two words - coming days after a verbal slip in which Trump said "time will tell" if he remains president - were immediately seized upon as one more step towards a concession.

But the president soon made a U-turn, tweeting: "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go."

And late Sunday night he said "I WON THE ELECTION!" in a tweet swiftly flagged by Twitter.

President-elect Biden captured 306 Electoral College votes in the 3 November election - 36 more than needed to win the White House.

Senior federal and state election authorities, including a top cybersecurity agency and 16 federal prosecutors assigned to monitor the elections, have rejected claims of widespread election tampering.

Still, Trump continues to insist he will prove fraud and prevail in court.

Meantime, the leaders of nearly every country in the world have congratulated Biden on his victory, reinforcing the notion that almost no one - in the United States or elsewhere - is taking the Trump legal challenges seriously.

Those challenges have been nearly universally dismissed by judges as unfounded. On Sunday, Trump insisted that "many" of them had not been filed by his team, and that his "big cases... will soon be filed."

Reacting to Trump's initial tweet, Biden's newly named chief of staff Ron Klain told NBC's "Meet the Press" that it was "further confirmation of the reality that Joe Biden won the election."

Biden himself met Sunday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware with his transition advisors, his spokespeople said.

Some Trump administration officials say privately that they understand that Biden won, but that the president needs time to "process" his loss.

Others, on the outside, speculate Trump may be trying to galvanize his base to back some future commercial or media endeavor or even to support a new run for office in 2024.

'There's damage' 

Until now, the president has refused to cooperate in the shift to a Biden administration - denying the Democrat both federal funding for transition work and vital briefings by outgoing officials.

Democrats say this could have a damaging impact both on national security and on the grave and mounting challenges posed by the coronavirus, with cases soaring past 11 million since the start of the pandemic Sunday - one million of those in the last six days alone.

"Joe Biden's going to become president of the United States in the midst of an ongoing crisis," said Klain. "That has to be a seamless transition."

For now, he said, Biden and his team are not even allowed to consult with someone like top government immunologist Anthony Fauci.

"Of course it would be better" if such talks could begin, Fauci told CNN on Sunday, noting that the virus could kill tens of thousands more Americans by the time Biden takes office on 20 January.

Former president Barack Obama told CBS's "Sunday Morning" that there was "damage" in Trump's delay in acknowledging Biden's victory.

Millions of people would believe there was fraud - because the president said so - in a development corrosive to democracy, he added.

A small but growing number of Republican figures have begun pressing for Trump to concede, including former Trump national security advisor John Bolton, a critic of the president since leaving the administration.

He told CNN it was crucial for more Republicans to persuade Trump that he had lost in a fair election.

Bolton added: "I don't expect him to go graciously. I do expect him to go."

Large pro-Trump rally 

Persuading those who voted for Trump may be a different matter.

More than 10 000 Trump supporters rallied in Washington on Saturday to back his claims of fraud - massing in Washington's Freedom Plaza before marching to the Supreme Court in a raucous atmosphere.

At least 20 people were arrested after skirmishes erupted, reports said, including four for firearm violations and one for assault on a police officer.

Trump himself made a drive-past of the rally in his armored motorcade, on his way to play golf, smiling through his limousine window to wild cheers.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Donald Trump campaign abandons parts of Pennsylvania election lawsuit
LIVE | Trump campaign abandons parts of Pennsylvania election lawsuit
Donald Trump backtracks on acknowledging Joe Biden won election, concedes 'nothing'
Read more on:
donald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 331 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
16% - 728 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 3598 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.41
(+0.56)
ZAR/GBP
20.32
(+0.85)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(+0.61)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(+0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.56)
Gold
1891.77
(+0.06)
Silver
24.83
(+0.63)
Platinum
899.51
(+1.04)
Brent Crude
42.91
(-0.42)
Palladium
2344.00
(+1.19)
All Share
57278.72
(+0.17)
Top 40
52588.67
(+0.14)
Financial 15
11472.93
(-0.21)
Industrial 25
79329.23
(-0.76)
Resource 10
52328.65
(+1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo