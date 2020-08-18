29m ago

add bookmark

Trump hits back at Michelle Obama's criticism

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Michelle Obama delivered a keynote speech on the first night of the Democratic convention.
  • In her speech, Obama delivered a scathing indictment of Trump and said he is a divisive leader.
  • Obama said Trump must be voted out of office.

President Donald Trump erupted angrily on Tuesday after former first lady Michelle Obama said he was "in over his head" in a blistering speech at the Democratic convention.

Obama's keynote speech on the first night of the convention to nominate Joe Biden hammered at Trump as a hapless, divisive leader who has not measured up to the challenge of taking on the Covid-19 pandemic and mass economic fallout.

Trump waited until early Tuesday to respond, launching a broadside that also attacked his predecessor Barack Obama and at Biden, who served as Obama's vice president for two terms.

"Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren't for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama," Trump wrote. "

Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement."

Trump, who had been running on the strong US economy until the coronavirus shutdown pushed millions of people into unemployment, repeated assurances that the situation is rapidly improving.

READ | EXPLAINER: Trump's concern about election ballot fraud for mail-in voting

"My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!" he tweeted.

Polls show Biden currently ahead of Trump in the 3 November election. The Republicans will have their convention to nominate Trump for a second term next week.

Related Links
Democrats step up pressure against US postal cuts, Pelosi calls lawmakers back to Washington
Facebook launches hub to help users with US poll related information
China targeting US election infrastructure with cyberattacks, says O'Brien
Read more on:
donald trumpmichelle obamaus elections
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 4472 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 962 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 2349 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

11h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.35
(+0.86)
ZAR/GBP
22.94
(-0.00)
ZAR/EUR
20.69
(+0.47)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
2003.50
(+1.04)
Silver
27.81
(+1.80)
Platinum
952.00
(+0.53)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2173.50
(+1.12)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo