33m ago

add bookmark

Trump insists grand jury subpoena for tax records is overbroad

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US president Donald Trump
US president Donald Trump
Getty

US President Donald Trump on Monday insisted in court papers that a grand jury subpoena for his tax returns was overbroad and issued in bad faith.

Trump reiterated the argument in his latest court filing challenging the subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.

The filing in federal court in Manhattan was in response to a motion by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to dismiss the new challenge to the subpoena without delay.

The dispute already was subject to a ruling from the US Supreme Court last month that the president was not immune from state criminal probes.

Grand jury deliberations are secret, and the public may not learn what the subpoena uncovers until after the 3 November election.

But on Monday, Trump's lawyers argued the probe is about hush-money payments made in 2016 by Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

"The president plausibly alleges that the grand jury investigation is about certain payments made in 2016 - not some murky inquiry into broader financial practices," Trump's lawyers wrote in opposition to the motion to dismiss.

Vance last week said in his papers that it was a "false premise" that the investigation was limited to the hush-money payments.

Rather, Vance hinted, it is part of an investigation of "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organisation," including alleged insurance and bank fraud.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign violations tied to the payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former model Karen McDougal, who said they had affairs with Trump, which he denies.

Related Links
US Supreme Court orders release of Trump records but they may stay hidden for now
President Trump's personal tax records could soon be made public
WATCH: Judge tosses Stormy Daniels vs Trump lawsuit
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
One players wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
41% - 1317 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
40% - 1285 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
18% - 574 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.67
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
23.11
(-0.26)
ZAR/EUR
20.76
(+0.25)
ZAR/AUD
12.64
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.00)
Gold
2024.29
(-0.12)
Silver
28.90
(+2.77)
Platinum
984.86
(+2.33)
Brent Crude
44.55
(0.00)
Palladium
2226.73
(+2.29)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo