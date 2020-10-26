1h ago

add bookmark

Trump insists US is 'rounding the corner' on Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
Getty Images

US President Donald Trump denied Monday that he is giving up on fighting the spread of the coronavirus, insisting, despite a new surge in infections, that the pandemic is in retreat.

"I'm not," Trump said, when asked about his opponent Joe Biden's charge that he is abandoning attempts to control the pandemic.

"We're absolutely rounding the corner," he told reporters in Pennsylvania where he was giving three rallies.

On Sunday, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN that the administration's focus had moved to mitigation, not stamping out the virus.

"We're not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations," Meadows said, comparing the more deadly Covid-19 to the seasonal flu.

Biden then charged Trump with surrender in the crisis, which has killed more than 225 000 Americans, with cases now rapidly spiking.

Trump countered on Monday by calling Biden a "pathetic candidate."

"He's waved the white flag on life. He doesn't leave his basement," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US Vice President Pence tests negative for Covid-19 after scare
Biden accuses Trump of giving up in Covid fight
More mass testing in China after 137 virus cases in Xinjiang
Read more on:
donald trumpuscoronavirus
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8438 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 9582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.21
(+0.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.17
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.15)
Gold
1904.92
(+0.36)
Silver
24.39
(-0.12)
Platinum
876.00
(-2.12)
Brent Crude
41.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2362.00
(-0.71)
All Share
54890.88
(-0.81)
Top 40
50286.90
(-0.80)
Financial 15
10644.91
(-1.35)
Industrial 25
74457.36
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52092.66
(-0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo