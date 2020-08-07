1h ago

add bookmark

Trump issues executive order to ban dealing with TikTok's Chinese owner

President Donald Trump pauses during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, July 23, 2020.
President Donald Trump pauses during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, July 23, 2020.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

United States President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, starting in 45 days.

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the United States "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security", Trump said in the order.

His move came after the app came under fire from US policymakers and the Trump administration over national security concerns because China's ByteDance owns the technology. They claim the Chinese government could access US user data as a consequence of TikTok's ownership. TikTok has repeatedly denied the claims.

The company currently faces a deadline of 15 September to either sell its US operations to Microsoft Corp or face an outright ban.

The US Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a bill from Senator Josh Hawley banning federal employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices.

Related Links
Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before November
Facebook, Twitter and YouTube remove Donald Trump posts over coronavirus misinformation
Trump on US coronavirus deaths: 'It is what it is'
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 4060 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2747 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 2335 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.51
(-0.68)
ZAR/GBP
22.98
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
20.74
(-0.22)
ZAR/AUD
12.62
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.53)
Gold
2059.22
(-0.47)
Silver
28.37
(-4.65)
Platinum
971.00
(-2.70)
Brent Crude
45.10
(-0.18)
Palladium
2199.50
(-0.71)
All Share
57656.69
(+0.05)
Top 40
53350.88
(+0.13)
Financial 15
9888.41
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
76178.50
(+0.02)
Resource 10
60086.05
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

06 Aug 2020

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo