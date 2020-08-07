Trump issues executive order to ban dealing with TikTok's Chinese owner

United States President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, starting in 45 days.

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the United States "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security", Trump said in the order.

His move came after the app came under fire from US policymakers and the Trump administration over national security concerns because China's ByteDance owns the technology. They claim the Chinese government could access US user data as a consequence of TikTok's ownership. TikTok has repeatedly denied the claims.

The company currently faces a deadline of 15 September to either sell its US operations to Microsoft Corp or face an outright ban.

The US Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a bill from Senator Josh Hawley banning federal employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices.