1h ago

Share

Trump lawyers push to delay classifieds documents trial, saying current date is 'unrealistic'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Donald Trump requested a further delay in his classifieds documents case.
  • Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.
  • His aide, Walt Nauta, pleased not guilty in the case.

Donald Trump and an aide, Walt Nauta, have asked a federal court in Florida to postpone the criminal trial in the Mar-a-Lago documents case and drop the current date, a filing by the former US president's lawyers showed.

Prosecutors had already asked District Judge Aileen Cannon for a delay until 11 December, from an initial date of 14 August, to give both sides more time to prepare.

But in the filing late on Monday, Trump's lawyers said a December trial date would deny them reasonable time to prepare and described the government's requested schedule as "unrealistic".

"The court should therefore withdraw the current order setting trial and postpone any consideration of a new trial date," the lawyers said, adding that a continuance was both necessary and appropriate.

The US Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular hours.

READ | 'You're dealing with crazy lunatics,' Trump tells supporters after explosive indictment

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in federal court on 13 June in Miami to charges that he had unlawfully kept classified national security documents when he left office in 2021 and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

In the filing, Trump's lawyers said a December trial was untenable in view of the logistical demands of his presidential election bid, a potentially large amount of evidence they might need to review, and other cases he faces.

The documents case will unfold under a strict set of rules prescribed by the Classified Information Procedures Act, which aims to protect classified evidence and manage disclosure of such records.

US Special Counsel Jack Smith, in his 23 June request to delay the trial by about four months, had anticipated that Trump's side would oppose the proposed prosecution schedule.

Nauta, Trump's aide, pleaded not guilty last week in a Miami federal courthouse to charges that he had helped Trump hide top secret documents taken when he left the White House.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the so-called blue light brigade should be banned in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are bullies who abuse their power
96% - 2030 votes
No, govt officials need priority and protection
4% - 75 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.67
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.06
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.55
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
931.21
+2.3%
Palladium
1,237.85
-0.5%
Gold
1,936.53
+0.6%
Silver
23.21
+0.3%
Brent Crude
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,368
+0.4%
All Share
74,664
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,931
+0.8%
Industrial 25
103,756
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,940
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

8m ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

8m ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

8m ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

7m ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo