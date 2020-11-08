18m ago

add bookmark

Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden center

A Trump doll is for sale as supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate nearby at a 'Stop the Steal' rally in front of the Maricopa County Elections Department office on November 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
A Trump doll is for sale as supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate nearby at a 'Stop the Steal' rally in front of the Maricopa County Elections Department office on November 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump became the butt of jokes on Twitter after he erroneously announced in a tweet that a “big press conference” was set to take place at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia.
  • He quickly had to clarify that the press conference venue was not a Four Seasons hotel, but Four Seasons Total Landscaping.
  • The Four Seasons Total Landscaping is a suburban business between a crematorium and an adult book store.

It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia's Four Seasons but a briefing by Donald Trump's lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop.

The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent "lawyers" news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia.

Trump quickly clarified, however, saying the "big press conference" would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of Pennsylvania's biggest city.

The event in which the outgoing president's attorney Rudy Giuliani pressed Trump's baseless claims about voter fraud in the election Tuesday - featured on "Saturday Night Live" and wags took to social media with their own wisecracks and memes.

"I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium," Emmy-nominated US comedy writer Zack Bornstein tweeted.

"The real hero today is whoever answered the phone at Four Seasons Landscaping and offered no clarification whatsoever until it was too late," added author Geraldine DeRuiter.

Trump's tweets also prompted the similarly named luxury hotel to distance itself from the president's event.

"To clarify, President Trump's press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia," management tweeted ahead of the press conference.

"It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping - no relation with the hotel."

To pile ignominy on farce, the press conference got going the very moment US news networks were announcing that Trump had lost the presidential election after four days of ballot counting.

Giuliani, informed of the news by reporters, responded: "Don't be ridiculous."

"Trump won't concede... Networks don't get to decide elections," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FACTBOX | Trump sues in Arizona, court battles continue as Joe Biden wins US election
WATCH | Biden vows immediate, science-based action on coronavirus
ANALYSIS | Trumpism will outlast Trump, who defied the odds, grew the base
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
19% - 250 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 477 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
44% - 560 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.58
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.51
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.53
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(-0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.03)
Gold
1950.80
(+0.03)
Silver
25.60
(+0.17)
Platinum
892.50
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
39.56
(-3.62)
Palladium
2481.01
(+0.61)
All Share
56387.04
(+2.10)
Top 40
51876.24
(+2.19)
Financial 15
10147.56
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
80571.62
(+2.97)
Resource 10
51617.33
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo