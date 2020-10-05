Trump to be discharged from hospital today: 'Don't be afraid of Covid'

Donald Trump is on a medication for Covid-19 used for severe cases.

The medication also has a number of side effects.

Trump has spent four days in a military hospital for the virus.

US President Donald Trump said he will leave the US military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19 later on Monday, adding that he felt "really good."

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 18:30. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Trump is being treated for Covid-19 with a steroid that is recommended for severe cases of the illness and that comes with risks of serious side effects, including mood swings, aggression and confusion.



Trump’s medical team on Sunday said the president was started on dexamethasone, a generic steroid long and widely used to reduce inflammation associated with other diseases. The steroid was begun after Trump experienced low oxygen levels.

White House officials have painted a rosy picture of Trump's condition, saying he could be discharged from the hospital as soon as Monday. But dexamethasone has typically been reserved for more serious cases.

A study in June that was hailed as a breakthrough showed that use of the steroid reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Dexamethasone is used to treat immune system disorders, inflammatory conditions, breathing issues and other conditions by decreasing the body's natural defensive response, which can overreact causing additional problems.

The Infectious Disease Society of America says dexamethasone is beneficial to people with critical or severe Covid-19 who require extra oxygen. But studies show the drug may be harmful in people with milder Covid-19 because it can suppress their natural immune response.

In addition, side effects can include physical problems such as blurred vision and irregular heartbeat, as well as personality changes and difficulty thinking, according to the International Myeloma Foundation.