Trump Organisation, CFO expected to be charged on Thursday - report

The Manhattan district attorney is expected to charge former President Donald Trump's company and its chief financial officer on Thursday with tax-related crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lawyers for the Trump Organisation, CFO Allen Weisselberg and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An indictment could imperil the Trump Organisation by causing banks and business partners to stop doing business with it.

The company would likely be fined and incur other penalties if found guilty.