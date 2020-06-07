23m ago

add bookmark

Trump plan to slash US troops sparks concern in Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas voiced regret on Sunday at reports that US President Donald Trump plans to cut the number of US troops stationed in Germany, stressing that close co-operation was in the interests of both countries.

Other senior politicians in Berlin were more blunt in their criticism, slamming the plan as the latest blow to US-German ties and a potential security risk.

READ | Trump threatens military mobilisation against violent US protests

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Trump had ordered the Pentagon to slash the number of US military personnel by 9 500 from the current 34 500 permanently assigned in Germany.

Such a move would significantly reduce the US commitment to European defence under the NATO umbrella, and appeared to catch Berlin off guard.

"Should it come to the withdrawal of part of the US troops, we take note of this," Maas told the Bild am Sonntag daily.

"We appreciate the co-operation with the US armed forces that has grown over decades. It is in the interest of both of our countries."

Strained ties

But he admitted ties had become strained under Trump.

"We are close partners in the transatlantic alliance. But it's complicated," Maas told Bild.

There was no immediate confirmation from US officials about the alleged plan to slash US troop numbers in Germany and cap them at 25 000 in future.

But it comes amid tensions between the Trump administration and European allies over longstanding co-operation agreements.

Trump has been particularly critical of Germany in recent years, accusing the fellow NATO member of not spending enough on defence.

Germany hosts more US troops than any other country in Europe, a legacy of the Allied occupation after World War II.

Johann Wadephul, a senior member in Merkel's conservative CDU party, said the plan showed that the Trump administration was "neglecting an elementary leadership task: involving alliance partners in the decision-making process".

He warned that only China and Russia stood to gain from "discord" between NATO allies. "Washington should pay more attention to this," Wadephul said in a statement on Saturday.

Peter Beyer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's co-ordinator for transatlantic relations, warned that Trump's plan to pull out some 9 500 US troops and their families would weaken "transatlantic bridges".

"The German-US relationship could be severely affected by such a decision from the US president," he told DPA news agency.

Rolf Muetzenich, leader of the parliamentary group of the centre-left SPD, Merkel's junior coalition partner, told the Funke newspaper group that the US troop reduction could lead to "a lasting realignment of security policy in Europe".

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday that he hoped some of the troops moved out of Germany could be reassigned to Poland.

Related Links
Trump threatens military mobilisation against violent US protests
Saudi attacker on US base had longstanding al-Qaeda ties: US
Iranian vessels come 'dangerously' close to US military ships
Read more on:
germanyus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Is your job on the line because daycare centres are still closed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is no one to care for my children otherwise
43% - 350 votes
Yes, my kids are too distracting to work from home
14% - 114 votes
No, my children's other parent takes care of them
7% - 60 votes
No, I am managing to juggle both
35% - 283 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.60)
Gold
1681.70
(+0.13)
Silver
17.39
(+0.17)
Platinum
815.55
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
41.90
(+5.78)
Palladium
1949.00
(+0.59)
All Share
54722.38
(+2.85)
Top 40
50199.80
(+2.79)
Financial 15
11467.53
(+4.66)
Industrial 25
74264.52
(+2.52)
Resource 10
49969.31
(+2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo