57m ago

add bookmark

Trump proposes new voting limits, rails against 'monster' voting rights bill in comeback speech

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Donald Trump called on conservatives to fight for election changes.
  • He wants mail-in and early voting to be curtailed.
  • Trump lost the 2020 election by seven million votes.

Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday laid out a variety of election proposals, such as limiting absentee voting and days when Americans can vote, in his first public speech after his stinging 3 November election loss.

Democrats' nationwide push to register new voters, including black voters and young people, and Trump's refusal to urge his Republican supporters to vote by absentee ballot are believed to have been factors in his seven million vote loss to Joe Biden.

READ | Donald Trump vows to unite Republicans, says he will not form new party

At a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump said Election Day should be only one day, not a number of days leading up to the actual voting day.

"There should be a legitimate reason for someone to vote absentee," he said.

He also proposed eliminating mail-in voting, another factor in his loss, as well as requiring voters to show identification when they vote in person and universal signature matching for those who vote by absentee ballot.

Trump's speech, which had been crafted with the help of former adviser Stephen Miller, comes as the Republican Party is pushing to change election laws and put new restrictions on voting after losing the White House and Senate in 2020.

Dozens of local Republican lawmakers have introduced bills to limit voting access in states across the country since then.

A Georgia bill that would limit the use of drop boxes and eliminate early voting on Sundays would curtail traditional "Souls to the Polls" voter turnout programmes in black churches, and be devastating for black voters, activists say.

Trump said Republicans need to fight hard against a new voting rights bill, HR-1, which would overhaul voting rules and includes a provision that independent commissions redraw congressional districts instead of state legislatures.

"This monster must be stopped," said Trump.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2863 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1993 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 2782 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.04
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.16
(+0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.06)
Gold
1746.24
(+0.45)
Silver
26.84
(+0.31)
Platinum
1210.50
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
64.95
(0.00)
Palladium
2349.00
(+0.32)
All Share
67754.88
(+2.44)
Top 40
62311.45
(+2.56)
Financial 15
12503.66
(+2.49)
Industrial 25
88543.80
(+2.79)
Resource 10
68986.74
(+2.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo