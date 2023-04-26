7m ago

Share

Trump rape accuser says Trump 'lied and shattered my reputation'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US president Donald Trump. (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Former US president Donald Trump. (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
  • E. Jean Carroll is suing former US president Donald Trump for allegedly raping her 30 years ago.
  • The alleged encounter happened in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room.
  • Trump is not attending the trial, nor is he required to be there.

The writer suing Donald Trump for allegedly raping her nearly 30 years ago began testifying on Wednesday at a civil trial, telling jurors the former US president sexually assaulted and defamed her by lying about it.

"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn't happen," E. Jean Carroll said in Manhattan federal court.

"He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back."

Carroll, 79, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, is seeking unspecified damages from Trump, who leads the Republican field in the 2024 presidential campaign.

She is suing over an alleged encounter in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996.

Carroll has said that after making small talk with Trump as he sought help in buying lingerie for another woman, Trump manoeuvred her into the dressing room.

Once there, Trump shut the door, forced her against a wall and raped her until she was able to flee after two or three minutes, Carroll has said.

Judge warns Trump 

Trump, 76, is not attending the trial, nor is he required to be there.

But Trump stood by his criticism of Carroll in two posts on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, prompting the judge to warn he could face more legal problems if he kept discussing the case.

"Does anybody believe that I would take a then almost 60-year-old woman that I didn't know, from the front door of a very crowded department store (with me being very well known, to put it mildly!), into a tiny dressing room," Trump wrote. "She didn't scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this?"

Trump also called Carroll's accusations "a made up SCAM" and said: "This is a fraudulent & false story-Witch Hunt!"


His posts prompted US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to tell Trump's legal team, outside the jury's presence, that Trump appeared to be "endeavouring, certainly, to speak to his quote-unquote public" and the jury about matters that have "no business being spoken about."

The judge added that Trump could be "tampering with a new source of liability" if he continued.

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina told the judge he would speak with Trump on Wednesday and "ask him to refrain from any further posts on this case... I will do the best I can do."

The lawsuit also alleges defamation. 

Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he denied her rape claim in an October post on Truth Social.

She is also suing under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which lets adults sue their alleged abusers long after statute limitations have run out.

A six-man, three-woman jury is expected to decide whether to hold Trump liable for damage and, if so, how much he owes Carroll in damages.

The trial is expected to last one to two weeks.

Other possible witnesses for Carroll include two friends whom she confided about Trump's alleged rap and two other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

In her opening statement on Tuesday, Shawn Crowley, one of Carroll's lawyers, told jurors that the evidence made the trial more than a "he said, she said" dispute.

In his opening statement, Tacopina countered that the evidence was not there and that if jurors in heavily Democratic Manhattan did not like Trump, they should express themselves at the ballot box, not in court.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
39% - 514 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
8% - 113 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
53% - 704 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

9h ago

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

9h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

4h ago

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

14h ago

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.92
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.28
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,088.94
-1.0%
Palladium
1,524.87
+0.6%
Gold
1,987.15
-0.5%
Silver
24.80
-0.9%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.4%
Top 40
72,533
+0.3%
All Share
78,122
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,009
+1.1%
Industrial 25
106,108
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,604
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo