1h ago

add bookmark

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Hunter Biden

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had "nothing to do" with any potential prosecution of President-Elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

In a tweet, Trump said he was not involved in any criminal probe into the family.

His tweet came just one day after Jeffrey Rosen, the incoming Acting Attorney General, declined to say in an interview with Reuters whether or not he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.

Trump, who leaves office on 20 January, has privately been mulling whether to pressure the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel for Hunter Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter.

On 9 December, Hunter Biden disclosed his tax affairs were under investigation by the US Attorney for the District of Delaware.

Hunter Biden has long been the subject of Republican attacks.

Trump and his allies have often raised questions about potential conflicts of interest from his position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma at the time his father was vice president to Democratic President Barack Obama, and also called for probes into his efforts to raise capital for a Chinese fund.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hunter bidendonald trumpus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7155 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6480 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.67
(+0.98)
ZAR/GBP
19.96
(+0.17)
ZAR/EUR
17.99
(+0.44)
ZAR/AUD
11.18
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.60)
Gold
1883.90
(+1.16)
Silver
25.92
(+2.26)
Platinum
1039.00
(+0.82)
Brent Crude
51.12
(+0.69)
Palladium
2339.00
(+0.83)
All Share
60544.30
(+1.79)
Top 40
55484.28
(+1.87)
Financial 15
12149.95
(+0.54)
Industrial 25
79995.33
(+1.33)
Resource 10
58398.24
(+3.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo