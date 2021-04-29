58m ago

add bookmark

Trump says probe of his ex-attorney Giuliani 'very unfair'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump together in November 2016.
Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump together in November 2016.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday criticised the federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani and said he had no idea what US agents were looking for when they searched his former personal lawyer's Manhattan apartment and office.

Federal prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani for nearly 1-1/2 years, including a 2019 grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters for his financial records as part of an inquiry into possible money laundering, wire fraud, campaign finance violations, making false statements and obstruction of justice, in addition to foreign agent allegations.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, once led the Southern District of New York now investigating his Ukrainian business dealings while serving as Trump's attorney. He has not formally been accused of any wrongdoing.

"It’s very, very unfair," Trump, a Republican, told Fox Business Network in an telephone interview. "Rudy is a patriot who loves this country and I don’t know what they’re looking for, what they’re doing. They said it had to do with filing of various papers. Rudy loves this country so much."

Giuliani's lawyer, Bob Costello, said on Wednesday authorities had seized cell phones and computers. The search warrants included an allegation that Giuliani violated lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent, an allegation he denies, Costello said.

READ | US investigators raid apartment of Trump's lawyer - report

Giuliani began representing Trump in 2018 amid a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Giuliani led an effort to dig up dirt on then-Democratic contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine. Biden defeated Trump and took office earlier this year. Both Biden and his son have denied wrongdoing.

Giuliani's lawyer, in his statement Wednesday, suggested the investigation of his client was politically motivated - a charge the White House denied.

"The DOJ is independent now," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN on Thursday, referring to the Department of Justice. The White House did not receive any notice that Giuliani's apartment would be raided, she added.

READ | Daily Mail says it authenticated the Hunter Biden laptop, and that it contains lurid content

Giuliani faces separate legal actions regarding his actions surrounding the November 2020 election and the deadly Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol - one from a Democratic congressman and another from voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumprudy giulianius
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6378 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2135 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.33
(+0.7)
GBP/ZAR
20.00
(+0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.36
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.11
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,762.19
(-1.1)
Silver
25.87
(-1.2)
Platinum
1,190.50
(-2.6)
Brent Crude
67.27
(+1.3)
Palladium
2,937.62
(+0.1)
All Share
67,601
(-0.2)
Top 40
61,696
(-0.2)
Financial 15
12,595
(+1.4)
Industrial 25
86,437
(-0.5)
Resource 10
69,443
(-0.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo