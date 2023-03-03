1h ago

Trump seeks six-month delay in New York fraud case

accreditation
Former US president Donald Trump.
Former US president Donald Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump seeks a six-month delay to meet deadlines for gathering evidence in the New York attorney general's fraud case against the former US president.

The request, if granted, would likely push back the scheduled 2 October trial well into 2024, deep into that year's presidential campaign. Trump is seeking a second White House term.

In a Friday filing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Trump said "fundamental notions of fair play and due process" justified delaying Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million case.

He said a delay was justified by the "staggering" volume of material and dozens of potential witnesses to question and that talks with James' office on an "amicable resolution" broke down.

READ | US Justice Dept seeks rejection of Trump immunity claim in 6 January lawsuits

The other defendants, including his children Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka and the Trump Organisation, joined Trump's request.

James' office waited to respond to requests for comment.

The defendants are seeking deadlines of 29 September for fact discovery, 5 December for expert witness discovery, and 8 December to provide a certificate of readiness for trial.

James sued Trump and the other defendants in September over their alleged roles in a decade-long scheme to manipulate asset values and Trump's net worth to win better terms from banks and insurers.


Read more on:
donald trumpus
