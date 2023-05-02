10m ago

Trump should be able to talk about hush money case 'for the benefit of the voting public'

  • Donald Trump should not be barred from discussing his case, his lawyers argued.
  • The case centres on the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels.
  • Trump's lawyers said Daniels and Michael Cohen spoke publicly about the case.

Donald Trump should be able to talk about the evidence in the criminal case against him over a hush payment to a porn star, especially with others free to do so, his lawyers said in a court filing on Monday.

Trump is the leading Republican candidate for president of the United States, they said, and has a First Amendment right to tell his side of the story "both for his own sake and for the benefit of the voting public".

The filing came in advance of a Thursday hearing in Manhattan state court over whether Trump should be restricted to using materials turned over to him by prosecutors solely for his defence. 

The Manhattan District Attorney wants to bar him from disclosing the material on news or social media platforms without court approval. Trump is not expected to attend the hearing.

READ | Trump criminal case: Who is Stormy Daniels - the porn star at the centre of the historic case?

Prosecutors last week asked for a court order restricting Trump's use of the evidence because of his attacks on people involved in proceedings against him. 

They said they wanted to reduce the risks of harassment to witnesses and other participants in the case.

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

In their Monday filing, Trump's defence counsel noted that key witnesses, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels, also have attacked Trump and "made a living" out of publicly discussing the case.

They added that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg held a press conference after Trump was arraigned last month, and former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz published a book about the Trump investigation. 

Both also have made derogatory comments about Trump, they said, with Pomerantz likening him to a mafia boss.

The lawyers, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, wrote:

Trump cannot be the only interested party in this case whose speech about the evidence in the case is restricted by the court.

The lawyers proposed a protective order that would prohibit both Trump and the prosecution from improperly using discovery or grand jury materials. They did not object to prohibiting public posting of the evidence and other material provided by the prosecution.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election.

As part of the scheme, prosecutors said, he asked Cohen to pay Daniels $130 000 for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter. 

Cohen was reimbursed through cheques that prosecutors said disguised New York election law violations and campaign contribution limits under federal election law.


