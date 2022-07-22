2h ago

Trump slams 'kangaroo court' probing his Capitol riot inaction

  • Donald Trump has accused the panel investigating the US Capitol riot of being corrupt and highly partisan.
  • The committee has built a case that Trump helped orchestrate the deadly riot and refused for hours to urge his supporters to go home.
  • Trump who became the first American president to be impeached twice is mulling another White House run in 2024.

Donald Trump lashed out overnight at the panel investigating the US Capitol riot, calling it a "kangaroo court," trashing its vice chair Liz Cheney as a "sanctimonious loser" and reiterating his lie about the 2020 election being stolen.

Hours after lawmakers wound up a forensic condemnation of his inaction during the 6 January 2021 insurrection, his social media posts confirmed he was closely following the hearing on how he ignored pleas to order his supporters to go home.

"I had an election rigged and stolen from me, and our country. The USA is going to hell. Am I supposed to be happy?" Trump blared on his Twitter-like platform Truth Social, as he accused the panel of being "corrupt and highly partisan."

The twice-impeached 76-year-old, who is mulling another White House run in 2024, pondered why lawmakers did not ask the Secret Service to confirm accusations that Trump tried to wrestle for control of his limousine as he sought to join the mob storming the Capitol.

"Because they know the answer, and don't like it. A kangaroo court!" Trump said late Thursday.

He also attacked top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell as a "disloyal sleezebag" after the committee aired footage never seen before of McConnell working to clear the Capitol so Congress could certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

After administration witnesses testified that Trump did not contact any city or federal officials to quell the violence, he sought to pin the blame on his political nemesis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He also charged that "Liz Cheney is a sanctimonious loser," after the Republican congresswoman painted Trump as unpatriotic and dangerous for repeating his election fraud lie.

Across eight hearings, the committee built a case that Trump helped orchestrate the deadly riot, refused for hours to urge his supporters to go home, and is no longer fit to hold office.

Cheney, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, has been made a pariah by her own party for severely criticizing Trump, but she pressed ahead at Thursday night's hearing.

"Every American must consider this," she said. "Can a president who was willing to make the choices Donald Trump made during the violence of January 6 ever be trusted with any position of authority in our great nation again?"

