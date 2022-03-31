1h ago

add bookmark

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner to testify in Capitol riot probe

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Jared Kushner will answer questions from the House panel investigating the Capitol Hill invasion by video link.
  • The Capitol Hill invasion on 6 January 2021 left at least five people dead.
  • It has been revealed that Kushner's name appeared in a message that was sent urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the 2020 election.

Former US president Donald Trump's son-in-law and top White House aide Jared Kushner is due to answer questions Thursday from the House panel investigating last year's assault on the Capitol.

Kushner, the highest-ranking Trump advisor and the first family member to testify so far, is appearing by video link voluntarily and has not been subpoenaed.

He was returning from Saudi Arabia on the day of 6 January insurrection, and did not spend the night at the White House upon his return to the United States.

Kushner's appearance caps an intense period of almost daily revelations from the investigation.

It was revealed last week that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent more than two dozen texts pushing wild conspiracy theories and urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the 2020 election.

Kushner's name appeared in a message from Thomas dated 13 November 2020, when she told Meadows: "Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am... improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved."

ALSO READ | Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules

It also emerged that White House logs given to investigators for the day of the insurrection show a gap of nearly eight hours in Trump's calls, including the period covering the violence.

The committee is investigating whether it has the full record and if Trump communicated that day through phones of aides or personal disposable "burner" phones.

The select committee has also asked for testimony from Kushner's wife, former first daughter Ivanka Trump, who was in the White House on 6 January and pleaded with her father to speak out against the violence, according to reports.

The White House said on Tuesday it would reject any assertion of "executive privilege" - which allows presidents to keep certain work-related conversations with aides private - from Kushner or Ivanka Trump.

The committee is approaching the end of its investigative phase and is planning public hearings this spring.

The Department of Justice's investigation of the attack, which left at least five people dead, "has expanded to examine the preparations for the rally that preceded the riot," including those who "assisted in planning, funding and executing" the event, The Washington Post reported.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpjared kushneruscapitol attack
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 2613 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 1030 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.61
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.19
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.19
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,947.68
+0.8%
Silver
24.94
+0.3%
Palladium
2,275.50
+0.5%
Platinum
994.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
113.45
+2.8%
Top 40
68,508
-0.0%
All Share
75,497
+0.1%
Resource 10
81,597
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,811
-0.6%
Financial 15
17,690
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo