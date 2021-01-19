1h ago

add bookmark

Trump spends last day in White House, Biden goes to Washington

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

President Donald Trump spent his last full day in the White House mulling pardons on Tuesday and President-elect Joe Biden was set to arrive in Washington ahead of an inauguration that his predecessor, in a final break with tradition, will snub.

Trump has not appeared in public for a week and, suspended from Twitter in the wake of his encouraging supporters to march on Congress, has been uncharacteristically silent.

There have been no call-ins to his favorite Fox News hosts, interviews with the networks, or speeches celebrating his stormy one-term administration.

In another first, Trump has yet to publicly congratulate Biden on his win, wish him luck, or invite him for the customary cup of tea in the Oval Office.

In one of his last acts before he flies to Florida from Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, Trump is expected to issue scores of pardons, with speculation rife over who might make the list.

The latest indications are that Trump will not take the legally dubious step of issuing himself and his children preemptive pardons.

Outside the White House fence, central Washington has taken on a dystopian look ahead of Biden's inauguration, swarming with National Guard troops and largely emptied of ordinary people.

Covid-19 restrictions meant the swearing-in ceremony at noon on Wednesday was always due to be sparsely attended. But fears of right-wing attacks in the wake of the pro-Trump riot in the Capitol building on 6 January have triggered unprecedented deployments of armed soldiers, concrete barriers and secure areas dubbed "green" and "red" zones.

Adding to the tension, the Senate is expected to put Trump on trial soon, following his record second impeachment by the House of Representatives over the Capitol riot.

Biden comes to town 

Biden, a veteran Democratic senator who also served as vice president to Barack Obama, was set to travel to Washington with his wife Jill Biden from their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Together with incoming vice president Kamala Harris - the first woman ever to hold the job - Biden was due to deliver a Tuesday evening address on the Covid-19 crisis, from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

This will give the incoming president and vice president a first glimpse of a city transformed for their inauguration.

The grassy Mall area, barred to the public, has been filled with some 200 000 American flags to represent the people who at any other inauguration would have come to witness history. Fifty six pillars of light will beam up to represent the 50 US states and territories.

Another eye-catching number is the more than 20 000 National Guards troops on duty, many of them carrying automatic rifles and dressed in full combat gear.

Illustrating the level of worry after the attack by the pro-Trump mob, the defence department said that all Guard troops were being vetted by the FBI and military for possible threats.

Biden is coming in with a strong message of unity, insisting that he can bring a divided country back to the center and confront the nation's multiple crises, starting with Covid-19, together.

To symbolize the new spirit, Biden has invited the two top senators - Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell - and other top congressional leaders to attend a church service with him on Wednesday before the inauguration.

A person familiar with McConnell's plans confirmed to AFP the Republican congressional leader would join Biden, a longtime Senate colleague, in church.

Pardons 

For Trump, the main piece of unfinished business is now the expected slew of pardons that he is reported to be preparing.

According to CNN and other US outlets, Trump has a list of about 100 people he will grant clemency to.

After what The New York Times reports has been an intense lobbying effort, these are expected to be a mix of white-collar criminals and people whose cases have been championed by criminal justice activists.

More controversial possible pardons that have been the subject of speculation for months would be for the likes of Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Trump's influential advisor Stephen Bannon.

If Trump gave himself or his family a pardon - something currently not expected, according to latest US reports - that would likely harden anger among previously fully supportive Republicans in the Senate as they prepare the impeachment trial.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8203 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 6756 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 615 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.96
(+1.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(+0.90)
ZAR/EUR
18.14
(+0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.52
(+1.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.35)
Gold
1839.50
(+0.23)
Silver
25.18
(+0.91)
Platinum
1084.00
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2356.50
(-0.17)
All Share
63603.26
(-0.17)
Top 40
58358.85
(-0.32)
Financial 15
12017.40
(+0.95)
Industrial 25
85061.23
(+0.29)
Resource 10
62265.14
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo