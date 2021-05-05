Trump still banned from Facebook but board calls for company review

26m ago

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Facebook Inc's oversight board says former US President Donald Tump's indefinite suspension from the social networking service was wrong.
  • The board said Facebook should determine a consistent response that applied to other users of the platform.
  • Facebook indefinitely blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts following the deadly US Capitol Hill invasion.

Facebook Inc's oversight board on Wednesday upheld the company's suspension of former US President Donald Trump but said the indefinite suspension was wrong, in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.

The Board said Facebook should determine a "proportionate response" that is consistent with rules applied to other users of the platform, and that Facebook must complete its review within six months.

Facebook indefinitely blocked Trump's access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the 6 January storming of the US Capitol by supporters of the former president.

At the time of the suspension, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post that "the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

The company later referred the case to its recently established board, which includes academics, lawyers and rights activists, to decide whether to uphold the ban or restore Trump.

"Both of those decisions are no-win decisions for Facebook," said Kate Klonick, an assistant law professor at St. John's University who embedded at Facebook to follow the board's creation. "So, offloading those to a third party, the Oversight Board, is a win for them no matter what."

The binding verdict marks a major decision for the board, which rules on a small slice of challenging content decisions and which Facebook created as an independent body as a response to criticism over how it handles problematic material. Facebook has also asked the board to provide recommendations on how it should handle political leaders' accounts.

Tech platforms have grappled in recent years with how to police world leaders and politicians that violate their guidelines. Facebook has come under fire both from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech and those who saw the Trump ban as a worrying act of censorship.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter Inc, where he has more than 88 million followers.

Trump, who has been sending out short, emailed press releases, continued to promote election misinformation in one on Monday, saying "the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!"

On Tuesday, he launched a new web page to share messages that readers can then re-post to their Facebook or Twitter accounts. A senior adviser has said Trump also has plans to launch his own social media platform.

