58m ago

add bookmark

Trump testimony in business practices court case postponed after ex-wife Ivana's death

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Former President Donald Trump's testimony in the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices will not take place as scheduled in light of his ex-wife Ivana's death, the attorney general's office said on Friday.

Nor will Trump's daughter Ivanka, and son Donald Jr be questioned under oath as planned, the office said in a statement. The attorney general's office said it had received a request from counsel for the Trumps to adjourn the depositions in light of Ivanka and Donald Jr.'s mother passing.

A June 8 court-ordered agreement had called for all three to appear for testimony between 15 and 22 July, and Reuters reported that the depositions, which will not be conducted in public, had been set for next week.

The Trumps had sought for months to avoid being questioned in the probe.

"This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible," the New York attorney general's statement said.

In January, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her investigation had uncovered significant evidence the Trump Organisation, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, overstated asset values to obtain favorable loans and understated the values to get tax breaks.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a lawyer for Trump's adult children declined comment.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
18% - 1274 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
63% - 4330 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,704.85
-0.3%
Silver
18.67
+1.4%
Palladium
1,848.50
-3.2%
Platinum
849.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
99.10
-0.5%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo