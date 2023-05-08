3m ago

Share

Trump 'thinks he can get away with it,' rape accuser's lawyer says

accreditation
Former US president Donald Trump. Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Former US president Donald Trump. Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
  • E. Jean Carroll alleges that Donald Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the spring of 1996.
  • Carroll's legal team put on 11 witnesses in her case, including the writer herself.
  • Trump has denied all wrongdoing. 

A lawyer for E. Jean Carroll, the writer accusing Donald Trump of raping and later defaming her, told jurors on Monday that the former US president's own words about his treatment of women lent credibility to Carroll's case.

During closing arguments in a civil trial in Manhattan federal court, the lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, reminded jurors of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape they saw during the trial in which Trump bragged on a hot microphone about grabbing women "by the pussy" and that "when you're a star, they let you do it."

"He grabbed her, using his words, 'by the pussy,'" Kaplan said. "He thinks stars like him can get away with it. He thinks he can get away with it here."

Trump waived his right to testify at trial and opted not to present a defence, gambling that jurors would find that Carroll had failed to make a persuasive case. His lawyers were due to give their closing arguments later on Monday.

Trump has yet to attend the trial, which began on 25 April but told reporters in Ireland last Thursday that he "probably" would attend. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll's lawyer, said he expected jurors to begin deliberating on Tuesday.

Carroll, 79, filed her lawsuit last year against Trump, 76, claiming he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 199 and then defamed her by denying it happened. The former Elle magazine advice columnist is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is the current front-runner for the Republican US presidential nomination in 2024, has said Carroll made up the allegation to drive sales of her 2019 memoir.

Her defamation claim concerns an October 2022 post on Trump's Truth Social platform in which he called her allegations a "complete con job" and "a Hoax and a lie." He has also said Carroll was "not my type."

During three days of testimony and cross-examination, Carroll said that during the alleged attack, Trump slammed her against the wall, put his fingers into her vagina, and then inserted his penis.

At trial, her lawyers showed jurors a videotape of Trump giving a deposition in which he is shown a picture of him and Carroll together at an event. In the video, Trump is seen mistaking Carroll for his former wife, Marla Maples.

"The truth is that E. Jean Carroll, a former cheerleader and Miss Indiana, was exactly Donald Trump's type," Kaplan, Carroll's lawyer, said during closing arguments. "Donald Trump here is a witness against himself."

Two of Carroll's longtime friends testified that she told them about the attack shortly after it occurred and said they believed her. Jurors also heard from two other women who said Trump sexually assaulted them in separate alleged incidents decades ago. Trump denies those claims as well.

In a video deposition played for the jury last Wednesday, Trump denied raping Carroll.

"It's the most ridiculous, disgusting story," Trump said in the video, hunched over a conference table as Carroll's lawyers presented documents to him. "It's just made up."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
16% - 593 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 680 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
66% - 2506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.29
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.10
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.14
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Platinum
1,075.33
+0.7%
Palladium
1,560.62
+2.4%
Gold
2,024.01
+0.4%
Silver
25.56
-0.4%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
72,963
+0.6%
All Share
78,572
+0.6%
Resource 10
72,192
+1.8%
Industrial 25
105,299
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,425
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

5h ago

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo