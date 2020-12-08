31m ago

add bookmark

Trump to sign vaccine decree after questions raised on supply

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President Donald Trump plans to issue a decree on Tuesday aimed at granting Americans priority access to certain vaccines, but faced questions over whether the White House missed an opportunity to shore up sufficient doses in the months ahead.

President-elect Joe Biden will meanwhile announce his appointments and nominations for his health team as he continues to push ahead with the transition process despite Trump's refusal to concede.

With Covid-19 inoculations expected to begin within days in the United States, the outgoing president will host what the White House is calling a "vaccine summit" to hail their rapid development and spell out details of the process.

The event follows a raft of positive news related to vaccines, including US regulators calling the Pfizer-BioNTech immunization - which Britain began rolling out on Tuesday - safe and effective in a briefing document.

The document further raised expectations that Pfizer will soon be granted emergency approval in the United States, with a meeting on the topic set for Thursday.

A meeting on emergency approval for US firm Moderna's vaccine candidate is scheduled for 17 December.

As coronavirus cases soar across the United States and states reinstitute varying levels of closures in response, the vaccines have provided hope to a country weary and grieving over the world's highest pandemic death toll.

On Monday, an overwhelming majority of California's residents went into lockdown, putting 33 million people under stay-at-home orders.

In the meantime, complex preparations are being made across the supply chain to be able to quickly deliver vaccines at the frigid temperatures required.

But while Trump has sought to take credit for vaccine development and eventual availability, The New York Times reported on Monday that the White House had missed a chance to lock in the purchase of more Pfizer doses over the summer.

The US government has purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine in advance, with two doses required per person.

With the White House unwilling to extend that over the summer - before late-stage trials showed it was 95 percent effective - Pfizer sealed deals with other nations, the Times reported.

'Sufficient number' 

The report raised the question of whether the United States as a result will have enough doses for the entire population by the end of the second quarter of 2021 as the administration hopes.

Senior administration officials have called the report false and note other promising vaccines are also in development, particularly from Moderna.

Negotiations with Pfizer are also ongoing, and on Tuesday Oxford University and AstraZeneca became the first Covid-19 vaccine makers to publish final-stage clinical trial results in a scientific journal.

"But we feel absolutely confident we will get the vaccine doses for which we've contracted, and we'll have sufficient number of doses to vaccinate all Americans who desire one before the end of the second quarter of 2021," a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity.

Pfizer and Moderna are not planning to attend Tuesday afternoon's "vaccine summit," but the White House says that's because a top regulatory official will be there, which could pose a conflict of interest.

It is unclear what effect if any the executive order prioritising Americans that Trump is planning to sign at the event will have.

Another part of the order may prove more practical as it is expected to address a process for how to assist other countries in need of vaccines.

A senior administration official described the executive order as "ensuring access to US government Covid-19 vaccines" and a "reaffirmation of the president's commitment to America first."

While Britain has moved ahead quickly on approving and distributing the Pfizer vaccine, the United States is likely to be close behind.

US health secretary Alex Azar has said he expects distribution could be possible within days after Thursday's regulatory meeting, with priority populations receiving the first doses.

He expects the United States to have 40 million doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available in December -- enough for 20 million people.

Distribution will however be taking place as the country changes leadership, with Biden to be sworn-in on January 20 even though Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the virus, continues to make baseless claims of electoral fraud.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 491 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 839 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2272 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo