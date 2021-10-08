1h ago

add bookmark

Trump tries to block testimony on January 6 uprising: media

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former President Donald Trump.
Former President Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
  • Former president Donald Trump has told four former senior aides not to comply with a congressional probe into the January 6 attack on Congress.
  • Ex-advisors Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino and Steve Bannon were told not to cooperate with the formal House investigation into the riot by Trump supporters.
  • The reports came hours after the release of a damning Senate report detailing Trump's efforts to subvert the Justice Department and overturn his November election loss to Joe Biden.

Former president Donald Trump has told four former senior aides not to comply with a congressional probe into the January 6 attack on Congress, US media reported Thursday.

Politico and The Washington Post both reported that ex-advisors Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, Dan Scavino and Steve Bannon were told not to cooperate with the formal House investigation into the riot by Trump supporters, which critics have labelled an outright insurrection.

The reports came hours after the release of a damning Senate report detailing Trump's efforts to subvert the Justice Department and overturn his November election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump's lawyers argued in a letter to the four that his communications and records are protected from disclosure by executive privilege and attorney-client privilege.

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack has called the four ex-advisers, and other people involved in the unrest, to help it piece together the ties between Trump's White House and the hundreds of Trump backers who forced their way into the Congress, halting a joint session meant to confirm Biden as president.

At the time Meadows was White House chief of staff; Scavino handled social media for Trump; Bannon was a former political strategist who remained active in Republican operations; and Patel was a White House national security advisor whom Trump named to a senior Pentagon job following his election loss.

The four were ordered by the January 6 committee to hand over documents and appear for interviews with investigators next week.

Legal experts have raised doubts that Trump can claim executive privilege over his actions in his final weeks in office to prevent his aides from talking.

But the issue has not been tested much in courts and the White House has said it would waive privilege on Trump's records to an extent in order to help with the probe.

And Trump's defiance could force the committee into legal fights that could stretch out the investigation.

"The former president is still trying to stonewall subpoenas," said committee member Adam Schiff in a tweeted statement.

"This time, lawbreaking witnesses must weigh the prospect of criminal prosecution," he warned.

"Americans deserve answers. We will make sure they get them."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
january 6donald trumpus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
15% - 1481 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2676 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 5406 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.90
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.31
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.23
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,760.15
+0.3%
Silver
22.50
-0.4%
Palladium
2,003.00
+2.0%
Platinum
1,002.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
81.95
+1.4%
Top 40
58,784
+0.1%
All Share
65,253
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,728
+1.4%
Industrial 25
83,075
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,098
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo