Trump vows to arrest anyone pulling down statues

Donald Trump has threatened action against those pulling down statues in the US

He said they could face jail time of up to 10 years

Monuments from the civil war era or associated with slavery and the colonisation of Native Americans by Europeans have been targeted in recent weeks

US President Donald Trump has vowed to arrest anyone caught trying to tear down monuments or statues, threatening they could be jailed for 10 years.

Trump added the new order applies "retroactively" so those who previously participated in bringing down statues could be detained.

"I have authorised the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalises or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the US with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act," the president said in a tweet on Tuesday.

.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

A wave of nationwide rallies calling for racial justice has swept the US since May 25 when George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Since then, monuments from the civil war era or associated with slavery and the colonisation of Native Americans by Europeans have been targeted for destruction.

On Monday night protesters tried to pull down a statue of former US president Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police with pepper-spray.

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators climbed on the statue, tied ropes around it, then tried unsuccessfully to pull it off its pedestal.