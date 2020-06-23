1h ago

add bookmark

Trump vows to arrest anyone pulling down statues

  • Donald Trump has threatened action against those pulling down statues in the US
  • He said they could face jail time of up to 10 years
  • Monuments from the civil war era or associated with slavery and the colonisation of Native Americans by Europeans have been targeted in recent weeks

US President Donald Trump has vowed to arrest anyone caught trying to tear down monuments or statues, threatening they could be jailed for 10 years.

Trump added the new order applies "retroactively" so those who previously participated in bringing down statues could be detained. 

"I have authorised the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalises or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the US with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act," the president said in a tweet on Tuesday.

A wave of nationwide rallies calling for racial justice has swept the US since May 25 when George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Since then, monuments from the civil war era or associated with slavery and the colonisation of Native Americans by Europeans have been targeted for destruction. 

On Monday night protesters tried to pull down a statue of former US president Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police with pepper-spray.

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators climbed on the statue, tied ropes around it, then tried unsuccessfully to pull it off its pedestal.

Related Links
Mandla Mandela slams UK right-wingers wanting to remove Madiba's statue in London
Christopher Columbus statue removed in San Francisco
Rhodes will go - Oxford college backs statue removal
Read more on:
donald trumpusblack lives matter
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
16% - 591 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
52% - 1876 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 1126 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.23
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(+0.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(-0.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.00
(-0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.23)
Gold
1758.50
(+0.30)
Silver
17.94
(+0.81)
Platinum
826.00
(+0.30)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1920.00
(-1.05)
All Share
55383.50
(+2.13)
Top 40
51085.29
(+2.42)
Financial 15
10246.61
(-0.21)
Industrial 25
77624.76
(+2.53)
Resource 10
51481.05
(+3.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo