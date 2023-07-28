1h ago

Share

Trump vows to continue presidential campaign if sentenced

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US president Donald Trump.
Former US president Donald Trump.

  • Former president Donald Trump declares he won't abandon his White House bid even if convicted in criminal probes.
  • Facing multiple indictments, Trump remains defiant, dismissing charges as part of a political vendetta.
  • As Trump's lead widens over rival Ron DeSantis, both prepare to appear at a major fundraiser amid challenges in the early presidential cycle.

Former US president Donald Trump said Friday he would not end his run for the White House if convicted and sentenced in any criminal investigations threatening to derail his tumultuous comeback bid.

The Republican frontrunner discussed the multiple indictments he faces as he pushes for a second term, a day after prosecutors broadened the charges against him over his handling of classified government documents.

As radio host John Fredericks asked if being sentenced would stop his campaign, Trump quickly responded: "Not at all. There's nothing in the Constitution to say that it could."

"And even the radical left crazies are saying not at all, that wouldn't stop (me) - and it wouldn't stop me, either," the 77-year-old added. "These people are sick. What they are doing is absolutely horrible."

The twice-impeached former president was first indicted in the classified documents case last month, accused of endangering national security by holding onto top secret nuclear and defence information after leaving the White House.

The Justice Department added charges Thursday to its more than three dozen counts against Trump, who was found by a judge in a civil trial in May to have raped a writer in Manhattan in the 1990s.

- Mounting prosecutions -

Trump also faces dozens of felony charges in a case involving hush money payments to a porn star in New York. He is bracing for indictment in separate state and federal investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a major development Thursday in the documents probe, Special Counsel Jack Smith alleged that Trump, scheduled to go on trial at the height of the campaign in March and May next year, asked a worker at his beachfront estate in Florida to delete surveillance footage to obstruct investigators.

Trump, who denies all wrongdoing, was also charged with illegally retaining national defence information over a document he is accused of showing to journalists at his New Jersey golf club.


Trump's defiant radio interview came as he and rival Ron DeSantis prepared to appear on the same platform for the first in the campaign alongside almost the entire Republican presidential field at the Iowa party's annual Lincoln Dinner.

The fundraiser in Des Moines later Friday - seen as a landmark in the early presidential cycle - comes with DeSantis facing his challenges.

The 44-year-old has seen Trump's lead widen from 13 points in February to 34 points, as he has failed to connect with voters and has been beset by a series of largely self-inflicted controversies.

- Nazi imagery -

This week, the DeSantis campaign was forced to fire a staffer who promoted a video featuring Nazi imagery, and the candidate sparked outrage by suggesting he'd pick anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead his public health policy.

Aides also announced firing a third of the campaign's staff as they acknowledged wild overspending. The Florida governor earned further opprobrium as he defended his state's heavily criticised new curriculum teaching the benefits of slavery.

With Iowa and then New Hampshire voters due to pick their favoured Republican nominee in six months, most of the candidates have been camped out in the states, attending campaign events daily.

Other speakers at the Lincoln Dinner include Trump's vice president Mike Pence, who is running a lowly fourth in the primary behind businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina senator Tim Scott will also take the stage.

DeSantis, restrained in his responses as he has been attacked relentlessly by Trump, told SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show" in a segment due to air Friday that he was against the former president's prosecution.

"I'm going to do what's right for the country. I don't think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison... I think the country wants a fresh start," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10217 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 458 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.59
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
22.62
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.40
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
+2.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+2.4%
Platinum
934.05
-0.3%
Palladium
1,241.74
+0.8%
Gold
1,962.27
+0.9%
Silver
24.38
+1.0%
Brent Crude
84.24
+1.6%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.5%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

8h ago

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo