10m ago

add bookmark

Trump walks out of major CBS interview, complaining about questions

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

US President Donald Trump went through Thursday with a threat to release his own footage of a yet-to-be-aired interview with CBS that he cut short, angrily complaining of bias.

Trump tweeted that he wanted to preempt the network's own broadcast of the interview on its "60 Minutes" show Sunday in order to reveal journalist Leslie Stahl's "bias, hatred and rudeness."

The raw footage posted by Trump's Facebook page, in contravention of the White House's agreement with the network, appears to show the encounter from beginning to end, with the president frustrated throughout at the tone of questioning.

Stahl does not raise her voice or interrupt Trump other than to firmly challenge his statements on handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his encouragement of supporters to chant for locking up political opponents, and other sensitive topics.

Trump takes issue with what he says was an ambush interview and announces he is cancelling the portion where Stahl was meant to have continued the discussion while also being joined by Vice President Mike Pence.

"Your first statement was 'this is going to be tough questions.' Well, I don't mind that, but when you set up the interview, you didn't say that. You said, 'oh, let's have a lovely interview,'" he complains to Stahl just before abruptly calling an end to the meeting.

Trump also repeatedly complains that CBS and other media have not given his Democratic opponent Joe Biden equally tough questions, instead giving him "softball after softball."

"I've seen all his interviews. He's never been asked a question that's hard," Trump said.

CBS also interviewed Biden for a separate "60 Minutes" segment, which is due to air Sunday.

Trump's meltdown over the interview, taped at the White House on Tuesday, came hours before his Thursday night debate with Biden -- their final direct clash before the election in less than two weeks.

On Twitter, he promised followers that the footage of him with Stahl displayed "her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Q's'."

CBS responded by calling Trump's breaking of the agreement on the footage "unprecedented" and said this "will not deter '60 Minutes' from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
The Trump administration is considering proscribing Amnesty, Oxfam, and Human Rights Watch as...
EXPLAINER | Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early US election wins
Trump and Biden to do battle in final debate
Read more on:
donald trumpus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6755 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.20
(+0.82)
ZAR/GBP
21.20
(+1.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.15
(+1.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.98)
Gold
1903.42
(-0.93)
Silver
24.64
(-1.18)
Platinum
886.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2370.00
(-0.12)
All Share
54796.42
(-0.99)
Top 40
50276.84
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10376.28
(+2.34)
Industrial 25
74130.97
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52819.20
(-2.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo