Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration

President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump.
Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, on 20 January, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.

There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on 19 January, a source familiar with the matter said. He is expected to travel to his Florida resort, the source said.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.

