23m ago

add bookmark

Trump wrote to Assad about journalist missing in Syria - Pompeo

Donald Trump (AFP)
Donald Trump (AFP)
AFP
  • Donald Trump personally wrote to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad about the case of journalist Austin Tice, says Mike Pompeo
  • Tice has been missing since 2012
  • Tice was a freelance photojournalist working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS and other news organisations when he disappeared

US President Donald Trump personally wrote to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad about the case of journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing since 2012, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"The US government has repeatedly attempted to engage Syrian officials to seek Austin's release," Pompeo said in a statement on the eighth anniversary of Tice's disappearance.

"President Trump wrote to Bashar al-Assad in March to propose direct dialogue."

Tice was a freelance photojournalist working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS and other news organisations when he disappeared after being detained at a checkpoint near Damascus on August 14, 2012.

Thirty-one years old at the time he was captured, Tice appeared blindfolded in the custody of an unidentified group of armed men in a video a month later.

Since then, there has been no official information on whether he is alive or dead.

In March, Trump said the United States had written a letter to authorities in Damascus, without specifying that he himself had written personally to Assad, who Washington wants out of power.

At that time, Trump said he did not know if Tice was still alive.

"No one should doubt the president's commitment to bringing home all US citizens held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas," Pompeo said on Friday.

"Nowhere is that determination stronger than in Austin Tice's case."

Pompeo said he and Trump hoped there would be "no need for another statement like this a year from now."

"Austin Tice's release and return home are long, long overdue. We will do our utmost to achieve that goal," he added.

A year ago, the US government said it believed Tice was still alive.

His mother Debra Tice said in January that she had "credible information" to that effect, without elaborating.

In 2018, US authorities announced a $1 million reward for information that would lead to his recovery.

Related Links
Parents of American kidnapped in Syria praise US efforts
Japanese journalist held in Syria believed to be freed
Parents of American kidnapped in Syria praise US efforts
Read more on:
austin ticebashar al-assaddonald trumpmike pompeosyriaus
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3896 votes
No I would not
30% - 4772 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 7037 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.37
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
22.77
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.60
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
12.47
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.26)
Gold
1937.26
(-1.01)
Silver
26.01
(-5.27)
Platinum
942.00
(-1.77)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2109.54
(-2.75)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

8h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo