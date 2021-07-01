Trump's CFO surrenders to face charges - report

The chief financial officer of Donald Trump's company surrendered on Thursday to New York authorities planning to indict him, possibly with tax-related offenses, US media reported.

The indictment of Allen Weisselberg, Trump's long serving and loyal CFO, has been expected for days as part of an almost three-year investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into alleged fraud at the Trump Organisation.

Weisselberg, 73, could be charged with evasion of taxes on fringe benefits, according to sources quoted by The New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

The district attorney's office did not immediately confirm these reports.

Weisselberg, accompanied by his lawyer, arrived at the district attorney's office around 6:20 am (1020 GMT), The New York Times said.

READ HERE | Trump Organisation, CFO expected to be charged on Thursday - report

The CFO and the Trump Organisation itself are expected to be indicted Thursday and the indictment will be unsealed later in the afternoon, according to sources quoted by several news media.

Trump himself is not expected to be charged at this stage, nor are any members of his family.

Trump has dismissed the probe as a witch hunt.

The Trump Organisation said prosecutors were using Weisselberg as "a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president."

"This is not justice. This is politics," a spokesperson for the company said, in a statement carried by US media.