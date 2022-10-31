Trump's company 'cheated' tax authorities, prosecutor says at trial

Former President Donald Trump's real estate company cheated tax authorities over a 15-year period, a New York prosecutor told a jury on Monday in her opening statement in the Trump Organisation's criminal tax fraud trial.

The case is among the mounting legal troubles facing the 76-year-old Trump as he considers another bid for the presidency after losing in 2020.

The Trump Organisation between at least 2005 and 2021 paid executives - including its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg - in perks such as rent and car leases without reporting those benefits to tax authorities, said Susan Hoffinger, a prosecutor with the Manhattan district attorney's office.

"This case is about greed and cheating, cheating on taxes," Hoffinger said. "The scheme was conducted, directed and authorized at the highest levels of the accounting department at the company."

Hoffinger said the company benefited from the scheme by "keeping their trusted chief financial officer happy" and avoiding some taxes.

"Everybody wins here," Hoffinger said. "Of course, everybody but the tax authorities. The problem with doing it this way is that it's not legal."

The Trump Organisation has pleaded not guilty. Trump has not been charged in the case.

Weisselberg agreed to testify as a prosecution witness at trial as part of a plea agreement for him to receive a sentence of five months in jail.

Susan Necheles - a lawyer for the Trump Corporation, one of the two Trump Organisation units charged in the case - said the case was about Weisselberg's personal tax returns. She asked jurors to consider Weisselberg's "need to satisfy the prosecution."

"Keep in mind the extreme pressure that Mr. Weisselberg is under," Necheles said. "It starts with Allen Weisselberg and it ends with Allen Weisselberg.



