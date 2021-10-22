Trump's executive privilege claim in Capitol riot case gets set for November

A US judge will consider on Nov. 4 former President Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege in response to a document request from a congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol.

Trump on Monday sued the 6 January Select Committee, alleging members made an illegal request for his White House records as part of their investigation.

In a lawsuit filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia, Trump asserted that materials sought by the House of Representatives committee are covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was designated by random assignment to hear the lawsuit, on Friday signed off an agreement by Trump and the committee to expedite the case for a 4 November oral argument.