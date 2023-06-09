37m ago

Trust in England police 'hanging by a thread': watchdog

UK police officers on patrol.
Andy Buchanan, AFP
  • Public trust in police in England and Wales is hanging by a thread, the head of a law enforcement watchdog said.
  • The Metropolitan Police force has been rocked by a series of scandals.
  • A government-commissioned report published in March accused the force of "deep-seated homophobia" and predatory behaviour, with officers from minorities suffering widespread bullying.

Public trust in police in England and Wales is "hanging by a thread" following a series of "dreadful" scandals, the head of a law enforcement watchdog warned on Friday.

Andy Cooke, head of His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), said the police service was at a "historic turning point" as he demanded "definitive action" to restore public faith.

In his annual assessment, Cooke called for legal powers so failing police forces can be ordered to improve when there are serious concerns for public safety.

Cooke also warned that corrupt officers were auto-deleting messages sent to colleagues to avoid detection.

"Policing needs to redouble its efforts to identify those people who totally besmirch the proud reputation that British policing has," he said.

We will never totally eradicate every corrupt officer but the police service needs to be doing all it can to ensure that these individuals are identified as soon as possible.


The Metropolitan Police force, the country's largest, has been rocked by a series of scandals.

Wayne Couzens, who served with the Met's diplomatic protection squad, is currently serving a life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London in March 2021.

Another officer in its armed protection unit, David Carrick, admitted 24 counts of rape and a string of other sex offences over nearly two decades. He is also serving a life sentence.

A government-commissioned report published in March accused the force of "deep-seated homophobia" and predatory behaviour, with officers from minorities suffering widespread bullying.

Last month, the outgoing head of Police Scotland, called the force "institutionally racist" and "discriminatory" after a review into its culture.


