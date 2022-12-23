55m ago

add bookmark

'Trying to set the nation alight along racial lines' - Fiji opposition slams government

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama is resisting calls to concede an election loss.
  • The government deployed the military to maintain "law and order".
  • Opposition groups accused the government of trying to stay in power.

Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military began deploying to the streets of the capital Suva.

AFP reporters witnessed a small number of military vehicles on patrol, a day after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced their mobilisation to maintain "law and order".

The scene was otherwise calm with people going about last-minute Christmas shopping.

Former naval commander Bainimarama has led Fiji since a 2006 military putsch, and has refused to concede defeat following the elections on 14 December.

READ | 'Living in fear' - Fiji claims violence after election, PM refuses to concede poll defeat

The vote resulted in the opposition - led by rival ex-coup leader and former prime minister Sitiveni "Rambo" Rabuka - cobbling together enough seats to form a coalition government.

Bainimarama's allies have delayed a parliament sitting to nominate Rabuka as the next prime minister.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama has cited unsubstantiated reports of post-vote ethnic violence as a reason to deploy the military and "fulfil our duty" to keep Fiji safe.

Under Fiji's constitution, the military has broad powers to intervene in politics and has been involved in four coups in the last 35 years.

Many Fijians fear the government's claims of ethnic violence and the military deployment are a pretext for a "creeping coup".

Australia warned tens of thousands of citizens visiting Fiji on summer holidays "to avoid any post-election demonstrations, rallies and public gatherings, which could occur with little warning".

On Friday, Rabuka slammed the government for alleging that levels of racism have heightened after the election.

He said top government officials were "sowing fear and chaos" and "trying to set the nation alight along racial lines".

People's Alliance Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka gre
People's Alliance Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka greets party workers after securing a support of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) to form a new government in Suva.

Fiji, a nation of more than 300 South Pacific islands, has a large Indo-Fijian minority and internecine violence has been a problem in the past.

But, Rabuka claimed: "Senior police officials have confirmed to us that these stone-throwing claims targeting Indo-Fijians are fabrications."

Some Fijians have turned to social media to rubbish claims of divisions and unrest.

Using the hashtag #FijiIsUnited, they posted images of themselves with friends of other ethnic groups, messages of solidarity and mundane photos as evidence that life continues as normal.

The Fiji police force number two, assistant commissioner Abdul Khan - an Indo-Fijian - abruptly resigned from the force, reportedly in protest at the government's actions.

While parliament has been delayed, Bainimarama's allies have worked to unpick the opposition's coalition agreement.

Members of the small Social Democratic Liberal Party have come under intense pressure to reverse their support for Rabuka and join a Bainimarama government.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
frank bainimaramafiji
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4474 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 225 votes
It makes no difference
51% - 4938 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.60
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,797.76
+0.3%
Silver
23.76
+0.8%
Palladium
1,671.50
-0.8%
Platinum
998.00
+1.6%
Brent Crude
80.98
-1.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo