Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join NATO - Stoltenberg

Turkey has agreed to support Finland's and Sweden's bids for NATO membership, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO," he told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid.

"Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism," he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said Turkey "got what it wanted" from Sweden and Finland before agreeing to back their drives to join the NATO defence alliance,

"Turkey has made significant gains in the fight against terrorist organisations," said the Turkish statement, adding: "Turkey got what it wanted."

The two Nordic countries agreed to "cooperate fully with Turkey in its fight against the PKK" and other Kurdish militant groups, said the statement.

They have also agreed to lift their embargoes on weapons deliveries to Turkey, which were imposed in response to Ankara's 2019 military incursion into Syria.

The two countries will ban "fundraising and recruitment activities" for the Kurdish militants, and "prevent terrorist propaganda against Turkey," Erdogan's office said.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and most of its Western allies.

But the group's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, has been an important player in the US-led international alliance against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Additional reporting by AFP

