40m ago

Share

Turkey quakes: Baby pulled from rubble after 128 hours finally reunited with mother - 54 days later

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vetin Begdas reunited with her mother Yasemin Begdas.
Vetin Begdas reunited with her mother Yasemin Begdas.
PHOTO: Screengrab/@deryayanikashb
  • A Turkish baby – who spent 128 hours trapped in the rubble of the country's devastating earthquake in February – has been reunited with her mother who was previously declared dead.
  • Three-and-a-half-month-old Vetin Begdas reunited with Yasemin Begdas on Saturday, 54 days after she was rescued from a damaged building.
  • The country's Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik helped the pair reunite after their relationship was proven through a DNA test.

A baby in Turkey – who spent 128 hours trapped in the rubble of the country's devastating earthquake in February – has been reunited with her mother who was previously declared dead, according to Turkey’s Ministry of Family and Social Services.

Three-and-a-half-month-old Vetin Begdas reunited with Yasemin Begdas on Saturday, 54 days after she was rescued from a damaged building in the province of Hatay, Anadolu Agency reported.

She had been named Gizem (Mystery) by the medical authorities who took care of her after she was rescued.

The country's Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik helped the pair reunite after their relationship was proven through a DNA test.

"One of the most priceless tasks in the world is reuniting a mother with her child," said Yanik. "Being a part of that happiness meant a lot to us as well."

The minister tweeted a video of the reunion on Monday, wherein the pair are seen cuddling in the hospital bed in Adana where Yasemin Begdas is receiving treatment. Her baby was flown from Ankara, where she too was receiving medical treatment.

"Vetin is now our baby too," said the minister, adding that the baby will always have the ministry's support.

Baby "Mystery" had gripped the hearts of many, the photos of her rescue having circulated on social media alongside that of other babies and toddlers rescued in the early days of the earthquake’s rescue efforts.

"The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings," Yanik said.

According to Anadolu, the baby's father and two brothers were killed in the earthquake, which killed more than 50 000 people.

In Turkey alone, more than 44 000 people died, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported in late February.

Additionally, more than 20 million people are still affected by the disaster.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
turkeymissing personsearthquakessearch and rescue
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
19% - 1212 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
50% - 3255 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
32% - 2074 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.89
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.15
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
19.44
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
987.01
-0.0%
Palladium
1,470.68
+0.6%
Gold
1,977.93
+0.4%
Silver
24.11
-0.0%
Brent Crude
79.89
+1.6%
Top 40
71,148
+0.9%
All Share
76,802
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,068
+1.3%
Industrial 25
103,586
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,691
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life

31 Mar

Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life
This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm

31 Mar

This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm
Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung...

31 Mar

Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung transplant
This Cape Town woman provides free access to women's sexual health through her app...

31 Mar

This Cape Town woman provides free access to women's sexual health through her app and website
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

22m ago

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo