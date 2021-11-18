1h ago

add bookmark

Turkey releases Israeli couple held over alleged espionage charge, Israel says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • An Israeli couple was detained in Turkey.
  • They took a picture of President Tayyip Erdogan's residence.
  • They were released on Thursday.

Turkey has released an Israeli couple who it had detained over espionage charges for allegedly taking photographs of President Tayyip Erdogan's residence during a trip to Istanbul, Israel's prime minister and foreign minister said on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has denied the spying charges against the couple, Mordi and Natali Oknin, saying they do not work for any Israeli agency. 

READ | Erdogan skips Glasgow climate summit over 'security'

His government sent a senior emissary to Turkey to help work for their release.

"After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natali Oknin were released from prison and are on their way home to Israel," Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a joint statement.

They added: 

We thank the President of Turkey and his government for their cooperation and look forward to welcoming the couple back home.


A Turkish court arrested the Israeli couple on 12 November on charges of espionage for taking photographs of Erdogan's residence from the Camlica Tower, a telecommunications tower in Istanbul with observation decks, Turkey's state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Anadolu said an employee tipped off the police after seeing the couple take pictures of the residence from the tower's restaurant.

It said a Turkish national, who was with the couple, was also arrested on charges of political and military espionage.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
turkeyisrael
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 2000 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 340 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 981 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 1729 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.52
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.95
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,864.16
-0.2%
Silver
25.05
-0.1%
Palladium
2,157.50
-1.6%
Platinum
1,067.51
+0.7%
Brent Crude
80.28
-2.6%
Top 40
64,158
-0.3%
All Share
70,753
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,657
-0.8%
Industrial 25
95,205
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,141
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo