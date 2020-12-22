56m ago

add bookmark

Turkey reports major gold discovery

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File
File
Jack Vearey/ Getty

Turkey has discovered a major gold deposit holding an estimated 3.5 million ounces (99 tons) of the precious metal valued at around $6 billion, the Anadolu state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The find in the midwestern town of Sogut was reported by Fahrettin Poyraz, who heads the Agricultural Credit Cooperatives of Turkey and the Gubretas fertiliser production firm.

"We are talking about a value close to six billion dollars," Poyraz told Anadolu.

"Within two years, we will extract the first gold and bring value to the Turkish economy."

Gubretas shares soared by nearly 10 percent on the Borsa Istanbul on the news.

Poyraz said his Gubretas fertiliser producer won control of the site from another company in a 2019 court decision and would develop the find on its own.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said in September that Turkey broke a record last year by producing 38 tons of gold.

"Our target for the next five years is to reach an annual 100 tons of gold production," he said at the time.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
turkey
Lottery
1 player bags R340k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9145 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8136 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.64
(-0.32)
ZAR/GBP
19.54
(+0.46)
ZAR/EUR
17.83
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.03
(+0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.04)
Gold
1865.40
(-0.67)
Silver
25.50
(-2.74)
Platinum
998.99
(-0.85)
Brent Crude
50.86
(-2.45)
Palladium
2306.00
(+0.55)
All Share
58619.75
(-0.16)
Top 40
53648.03
(-0.25)
Financial 15
11911.08
(+0.73)
Industrial 25
77483.14
(-0.13)
Resource 10
56038.37
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo