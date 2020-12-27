1h ago

add bookmark

Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants preparing attack in northeast Syria

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Syrian government forces arrive in the town of Tal Tamr, not far from the flashpoint Kurdish Syrian town of Ras al-Ain on the border with Turkey. (Delil Souleiman, AFP)
Syrian government forces arrive in the town of Tal Tamr, not far from the flashpoint Kurdish Syrian town of Ras al-Ain on the border with Turkey. (Delil Souleiman, AFP)

Turkey said on Sunday its military killed 15 militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it said was preparing to carry out an attack in a region of northeast Syria controlled by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies.

In an offensive last year dubbed the Peace Spring Operation, Turkey seized a 120-km stretch of border territory in northeast Syria from the YPG, which it considers a terrorist organisation linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia.

"Our heroic commandos dealt another heavy blow to the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. Fifteen PKK/YPG terrorists trying to infiltrate the Peace Spring region from the south to carry out an attack were neutralised with the successful intervention of our commandos," Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey halted its offensive, which was widely condemned by Ankara's Western allies as the YPG was a key US ally in the fight against Islamic State, after striking deals with Russia and the United States.

Moscow has said the YPG withdrew to at least 30 km from Turkey's border, but Ankara has been sceptical and held out the possibility of new attacks if militants remain. US support for the YPG has been among the main issues between Ankara and Washington, NATO allies.

Turkey backs rebels looking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Russia and Iran support Assad's forces. Since 2016, Turkey has seized swathes of northern Syria in four cross-border offensives to drive back Islamic State and the YPG, and prevent a fresh influx of migrants from Syria.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Turkey reports major gold discovery
Turkish hospital fire kills 9 Covid-19 patients
Turkey appoints ambassador to Israel after two years - report
Read more on:
turkey
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10599 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9190 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3553 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.40
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
19.69
(-0.76)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1856.21
(+0.56)
Silver
25.79
(+0.10)
Platinum
1025.00
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.20)
Palladium
2334.64
(+0.60)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo