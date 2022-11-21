32m ago

add bookmark

Turkey says three killed in rocket strikes from Kurdish militia in Syria

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Turkey announced that three people had died after rocket attacks from Syria. 
  • Five rockets hit a school, two houses and a vehicle. 
  • Additionally, six people had been wounded, authorities say. 

Turkey said a Kurdish militia killed three people in rocket attacks from northern Syria on Monday, in an escalation of cross-border retaliation following Turkish air operations over the weekend and a bomb attack in Istanbul a week ago.

The five rockets hit a school, two houses and a truck in the Karkamis district, near a border gate in Gaziantep province, the governor Davut Gul said, adding that six had been wounded. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu later said three had died.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the rockets were fired from the Kobani area of Syria, controlled by the YPG militia.

In response to the attack, Turkey's armed forces were retaliating, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Turkish warplanes had already carried out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, destroying 89 targets, authorities in Ankara said.

Speaking to reporters on his return from a trip to Qatar, President Tayyip Erdogan said the operations would not be limited to just an air campaign and that discussions would be held on the involvement of ground forces.

He said:

Our defence ministry and our general staff decide together how much of the land forces should take part. We make our consultations, and then we take our steps accordingly.

The defence ministry said the weekend operation was in retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul last week that killed six people. Authorities have blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the YPG, have denied involvement in the bombing on 13 November.

As part of the weekend operations, Ankara said eight security personnel had been wounded in rocket attacks by the YPG from Syria's Tal Rifat on a police post near a border gate in Turkey's Kilis province.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. It is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Washington has allied with the YPG in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, causing a rift with NATO ally Turkey.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
turkeysyriaconflict
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
36% - 176 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
13% - 63 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.41
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.58
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.83
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,740.09
-0.8%
Silver
20.64
-1.4%
Palladium
1,899.54
-2.2%
Platinum
972.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
87.62
-2.5%
Top 40
65,516
-1.1%
All Share
71,882
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,776
-1.6%
Industrial 25
86,993
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,026
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo