16m ago

add bookmark

Turkish President Erdogan vows social media 'control' after family insulted

President of Turkey and leader of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President of Turkey and leader of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Adem Altan, AFP
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his family was insulted online.
  • This was in connection with apparently negative comments to the birth of a child by a family member.
  • Erdogan has criticised social media in the past, once promising to "eradicate" Twitter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday vowed to tighten government control over social media after he said his family was insulted online.

Erdogan over the years has made no secret of his dislike for social media, once comparing them to a "murderer's knife" and previously promising to "eradicate" Twitter.

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who is also Erdogan's son-in-law, on Tuesday tweeted that his wife, Esra Albayrak, had given birth to their fourth child.

Erdogan said despite the majority of positive messages congratulating the couple, there were some "dark-hearted" users who insulted the Albayrak family, especially Esra.

He pointed to "an uncontrolled media" after such remarks, which were condemned by women's rights organisations as well as political parties from across the spectrum.

Morals

"Do you see why we are against social media like YouTube, Twitter and Netflix? To eliminate these immoralities. They don't have morals," Erdogan said in Ankara.

"We don't want to experience, see these developments which don't suit this nation," he added, speaking via videoconference to his ruling party officials.

"This is why we should bring this to our parliament, to remove these social media networks completely, to control them," Erdogan said.

Soon after his comments, the hashtag in Turkish meaning "don't touch my social media" was trending on Twitter.

The government under Erdogan previously blocked Twitter and YouTube in 2014 after audio recordings were posted implicating the president, then prime minister, and his inner circle in an alleged corruption scandal.

His aversion also dates back to anti-government protests in 2013, which were often mobilised by Twitter and Facebook posts.

Erdogan's angry remarks come after a videoconference with young people last week during which Erdogan was met with a flood of negative comments on YouTube.

The Turkish presidency soon turned off comments but there were 388 000 clicks on the "thumbs down" button, compared with 114 000 on the "thumbs up" button.

The Turkish National Police later on Wednesday said 11 suspects were detained over "insulting posts" against Albayrak and his family.

Related Links
Putin, Erdogan may meet in Moscow next week: Kremlin
Erdogan vows more retaliation against Syrian regime
Bullish Erdogan warns Libya 'chaos' could spread
Read more on:
recep tayyip erdoganturkeysocial media
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 807 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 729 votes
No I don't
52% - 1674 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+1.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.08)
Gold
1769.07
(-0.80)
Silver
17.99
(-0.92)
Platinum
815.00
(-1.15)
Brent Crude
41.60
(-1.39)
Palladium
1908.00
(-0.49)
All Share
53787.72
(-1.06)
Top 40
49570.88
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10002.37
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
75233.15
(-0.33)
Resource 10
49979.54
(-2.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo