10h ago

add bookmark

Turkish quake survivors face big freeze in cars, but: 'We cannot go home'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Earthquake survivors in Turkey face freezing temperatures on Thursday.
  • So far, over 16 000 people have died.
  • Thousands spent the night in cars.

Temperatures in the quake-stricken Turkish city of Gaziantep plunged to -5°C early on Thursday but thousands of families spent the night in cars and makeshift tents - too scared or banned from returning to their homes.

Parents walked the streets of the city - close to the epicentre of Monday's earthquake that has left more than 16 000 dead - carrying their children in blankets because it was warmer than sitting in a tent.

Around the Halicis, smoke from dozens of fires filled the night air. Supermarkets and other businesses gave wooden pallets to families to burn.

Some people have found sanctuary with neighbours or relatives. Some have left the region. But many have nowhere to go.

READ | 'There is no sign of life' in quake rubble say desperate relatives as tolls tops 15 000

Gyms, mosques, schools and some stores have opened up at night. But beds are still at a premium and thousands spend the nights in cars with engines running to provide heat.

"I have no choice," said Suleyman Yanik, as he sat with one child playing with his car steering wheel and his wife and another child asleep on the back seat.

He said:

The smell is horrible, but we cannot go home.

Restaurant manager Burhan Cagdas said he had been sleeping in a car since Monday's quake because of his family's "psychological" opposition to returning home.

He was unsure how long they could hold out.

Many families have complained about the government's handling of the quake relief operation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted during a trip to the region Wednesday that there had been "shortcomings" but insisted that the scope of the disaster was too big for any government to handle.

Poor families who have been camping around Gaziantep's 6th-century castle, badly damaged by the quake, said authorities have done nothing for them.

The families have built makeshift homes with tarpaulin and wood thrown away by others. 

"They could at least have given us some tents," said Ahmet Huseyin.

"Our children are freezing," added the 40-year-old father of five whose nearby house was virtually destroyed by the 7.8-magnitude tremor.

"We have had to burn the park benches and even some of the children's clothes. There was nothing else," he said.

Some of the shelters did not even have the luxury of a tarpaulin to cover the entrance.

A rescue worker digs to reach a boy under the rubb
A rescue worker digs to reach a boy under the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, days after a deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Emel Osman, a 14-year-old whose family fled Syria for Turkey seven years ago, said the authorities should have put up a tent, "at least for the children".

Stones from the castle risk falling onto the park where the families have taken refuge. But they say they have no choice as they have no car and no alternative shelter.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
turkeysyriaearthquakes
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the red carpet portion of SONA be scrapped this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's inappropriate given the state of the country
93% - 4979 votes
No, it's part of the tradition
7% - 378 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

6h ago

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.75
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.51
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.07
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
958.59
-2.3%
Palladium
1,625.41
-2.1%
Gold
1,865.79
-0.5%
Silver
22.08
-1.1%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
74,037
+0.1%
All Share
80,021
+0.1%
Resource 10
74,236
-0.7%
Industrial 25
104,303
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,382
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

12h ago

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo