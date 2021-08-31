24m ago

add bookmark

Twenty-six die as bus plunges off cliff in Peru

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Twenty-six passengers died, including a child, and 22 were injured when a bus plummeted from a cliff in Peru early Tuesday, police said, in the country's third multiple-victim transport accident in four days.

The accident happened on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road some 60 kilometers east of the capital Lima.

Police commander Cesar Cervantes said on told TV Peru there was a child among the dead and two among the injured. There had been 63 passengers on the bus.

A search and rescue effort was under way for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department added on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Several wounded in a drone attack on Saudi airport: Coalition

Cervantes said "recklessness" contributed to Tuesday's accident, adding that the bus had been traveling "at high speed."

It hit a rock and plunged into an abyss some 200 meters deep, according to survivor accounts.

On Sunday, 14 people died when two boats collided on the Amazon river in Peru. An undetermined number remain missing.

Two days earlier, another bus fell into a ravine in the country's southeast, killing 17 people.

Road accidents are common in the Andean country due to factors including speeding motorists, poorly-maintained highways, a lack of road signs, and poor traffic safety enforcement.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
peru
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
29% - 259 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 376 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
29% - 254 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.52
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.97
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,815.16
+0.3%
Silver
23.94
-0.4%
Palladium
2,470.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,019.41
+0.8%
Brent Crude
73.41
+1.0%
Top 40
61,039
+0.5%
All Share
67,428
+0.5%
Resource 10
66,371
-1.8%
Industrial 25
83,462
+1.7%
Financial 15
14,511
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo