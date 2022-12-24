6m ago

add bookmark

Twenty-two killed in fire at nursing home in Russia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Twenty-two people have been killed in a fire at a nursing home.
  • The building where the nursing home was operating, was completely burnt out.
  • A cause of the deaths by negligence has been opened.

A fire erupted overnight in a private illegal nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, killing 22 people, Russia's investigative committee said on Saturday.

In a video released by the emergency services, a long row of emergency vehicles lined up outside the burning building, as firefighters tackled flames which sent plumes of smoke into the night sky.

Images released by emergency services showed the building later completely burned out.

Russia's investigative committee - which investigates major crimes - said it opened a probe into causing death by negligence.

"A fire broke out overnight in a private property used as a nursing home," the investigative committee said on Telegram, adding that "the death toll has risen to 22".

A previous statement on Telegram had called it an "illegal" home, but a later version edited the phrase out.

However a police source quoted by the Russian state-run news agency TASS also called the home illegal.

"Six more were injured, two of them were hospitalised and are in a serious condition with burns," the Telegram statement added.

An earlier statement from the emergency services reported 20 people had died.

The fire spread over 180 square metres in a two-storey wooden building, TASS reported.

Faulty stove

The committee said a 31-year-old man had been taken for questioning, who had "rented out a private property to people in (a) difficult situation."

"On the eve of the incident, the tenants informed the accused that the stove was faulty, but he did not take any action to repair the equipment," the investigative committee said.

"Inspections on the scene are ongoing," the committee said, adding that "witnesses are being questioned".

The committee published a video of one detainee with his face blurred.

The emergency services said the premise had been identified in 2021 and an inspection had been scheduled.

The emergency services said on Telegram:

On December 7, the inspector of the State Fire Supervision Service arrived at the facility for a check. The management of the shelter denied him access to the premise.

Regional governor Sergei Tsivilev instructed local authorities to "identify legal entities, entrepreneurs, citizen who provide social services for the elderly and disabled".

"When violations are identified, take comprehensive measures to eliminate them," he said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier, Tsivilev said his administration would "inspect all institutions of this type, and as a priority, private ones... within a week."

Fire safety rules are often violated in Russia due to corruption as building permits are given by officials in exchange for bribes.

In 2018, a shopping centre fire in Kemerovo left at least 64 people dead, including 41 children.

Following that disaster, fire safety failings had been recorded at hundreds of commercial and cultural sites across Russia.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
46% - 4758 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 244 votes
It makes no difference
52% - 5372 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo