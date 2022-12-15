1h ago

add bookmark

Twisters rage across US South, killing mother and son

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The bodies of a mother and her young son were recovered on Wednesday hours after a tornado destroyed their home as a heavy winter storm sweeps the United States.
  • First responders found the 8-year-old boy's remains in a wooded area about a half mile away from his home in Keithville, Louisiana after the tornado struck late on Tuesday night.
  • His mother's body was discovered at about on Wednesday morning, under debris one street away from the destroyed house, the sheriff's office said.

The bodies of a mother and her young son were recovered on Wednesday hours after a tornado destroyed their home as it ripped through a rural town in northwest Louisiana - one of a swarm of twisters unleashed during the heavy winter storm system sweeping the United States.

First responders found the 8-year-old boy's remains in a wooded area about a half mile away from his home in Keithville, Louisiana, a town of 300 people, after the tornado struck late on Tuesday night, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.

His mother's body was discovered at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, under debris one street away from the destroyed house, the sheriff's office said. An adult male injured in the storm was transported to a local hospital, where the extent of his injuries was unknown.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the mother and child who were killed in Southwest Caddo Parish due to one of numerous reported tornados," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"My prayers go out to the family as well as those who were injured or lost their homes".

The tornado was one of 18 twisters reported in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday that injured more than two dozen people and left homes in ruins.

In New Iberia, Louisiana, at least one person was injured and multiple others were pulled from debris after a tornado touched down in the city some 113 km southwest of Baton Rouge, police said. Multiple homes and a hospital were damaged, the New Iberia police confirmed on Facebook.

Police warned residents to stay away from the damaged area as rescue efforts were under way.

"We have received reports of a tornado that hit Killona," the St Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said on Twitter shortly before 1 pm central time.

"Responding deputies have advised of heavy damage to residences in the area of Schoolhouse Road. Deputies are checking residences."

The sprawling winter storm has swept across the heart of the United States over the last two days, leaving parts of the Upper Plains and Midwest buried under blowing snow, closing schools and making roads impassible.

The storm system has prompted dozens of flight cancellations and delays at airports across the region and threatened to cover parts of the East Coast with ice and snow into Thursday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
41% - 1663 votes
Lions
6% - 252 votes
Stormers
31% - 1276 votes
Sharks
21% - 872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.21
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.35
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.35
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,794.40
-0.7%
Silver
23.30
-2.7%
Palladium
1,913.58
-0.7%
Platinum
1,020.92
-1.0%
Brent Crude
82.70
+2.4%
Top 40
68,180
0.0%
All Share
74,295
0.0%
Resource 10
71,507
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,259
0.0%
Financial 15
15,463
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

56m ago

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

55m ago

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo