Twitter CEO says blocking New York Post article without context was wrong

Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey said on Friday his company had been wrong to block links to an article making claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

"Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that," he tweeted.

The company sparked an outcry for briefly restricting US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account after it posted a video that referred to the New York Post story on Thursday.

US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Republican senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley said on Thursday the committee would vote on Tuesday on sending a subpoena to Dorsey.

Twitter policy chief Vijaya Gadde said late on Thursday the company has decided to make changes to its hacked materials policy following feedback on its enforcement earlier.

The Hacked Material Policy was introduced in 2018 to discourage the spread of private information following hacks and unauthorized exposures.

Twitter also said despite the new policy the New York Post story would still be blocked. A company spokesman said the stories would still be blocked for "violating the rules on private personal information."