1h ago

add bookmark

Twitter confirms India PM Modi's personal website account hacked

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website account has been hacked.
  • Twitter confirmed the hack, saying a series of tweets asked followers to donate to a relief fund.
  • The breach follows a Twitter hack in July which compromised high-profile accounts.

Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

READ | Modi to hand over social media accounts for Women's Day

Twitter said it was aware of the activity with Modi's website account and had taken steps to secure it.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Modi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the account @narendramodi_in.

The account, with more than 2.5 million followers, is the official Twitter handle for Modi's personal website and the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Modi's personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has more than 61 million followers.

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked followers to donate to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

In July, hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including United States presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk, and used them to solicit digital currency.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
US panel wants India on religious freedom blacklist
India extends world's biggest virus lockdown to 3 May
WATCH: India's PM hands over social media accounts to mark Women's Day
Read more on:
twitternarendra modiindia
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 176 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
3% - 30 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 496 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
23% - 207 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.70
(+0.62)
ZAR/GBP
22.22
(+0.94)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(+0.78)
ZAR/AUD
12.21
(+0.85)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.69)
Gold
1936.09
(-0.44)
Silver
27.24
(-1.05)
Platinum
914.00
(+0.99)
Brent Crude
44.40
(-2.52)
Palladium
2295.00
(+2.66)
All Share
55267.10
(-1.06)
Top 40
51070.92
(-1.18)
Financial 15
9603.40
(-1.04)
Industrial 25
75188.17
(-1.16)
Resource 10
55124.45
(-1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo