53m ago

add bookmark

Twitter faces legal complaint in Germany over anti-Semitic content

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Twitter faces a legal complaint by a group of Jewish students over an antisemitism claim.
Twitter faces a legal complaint by a group of Jewish students over an antisemitism claim.
Getty Images

A group of Jewish students and an anti-hate speech association have filed a legal complaint against Twitter at a German court, they said on Wednesday, arguing the company did not remove anti-Semitic content.

The European Union of Jewish Students and HateAid criticised what they described as a lack of moderation regarding content which could incite hatred.

The complaint, filed at a Berlin court, concerns six posts which the groups said were anti-Semitic but not deleted even though they were reported. In one case, the deleting of a post which denied the Holocaust was explicitly refused, said the groups.

Holocaust denial is a crime in Germany.

In a statement, HateAid and the EUJS said they were trying to establish whether Twitter users have a legal right to enforce Twitter's terms and conditions, such as not tolerating threats and hateful behaviour. Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for a comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
twittergermanyantisemitismhate speech
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
13% - 2448 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 698 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
83% - 15449 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.24
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.73
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
1,040.13
-1.4%
Palladium
1,716.86
-0.7%
Gold
1,932.90
-0.2%
Silver
23.59
-0.3%
Brent Crude
86.13
-2.4%
Top 40
73,712
-0.3%
All Share
79,726
-0.4%
Resource 10
78,585
+0.7%
Industrial 25
101,175
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,079
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of rare quagga

4h ago

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of rare quagga
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo