14m ago

add bookmark

Twitter flags Trump tweet claiming 'immunity' for violating its Covid-19 rules

  • Twitter flagged a tweet by President Donald Trump in which he claimed he was now immune to Covid-19.
  • The tweet was flagged for violating the company's rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to the virus.
  • The White House doctor announced on Saturday the president was 'no longer considered a transmission risk'.

Twitter Inc on Sunday flagged a tweet by the US President Donald Trump, in which he claimed he was immune to the coronavirus, for violating company's rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to the Covid-19.

"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know!!!" Trump said in a tweet, which has now been flagged by Twitter with a disclaimer.

Trump rallied hundreds of supporters for a comeback event at the White House, jumping back into the election race nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19.

"I am feeling great!" Trump declared as he stepped out to a White House balcony Saturday -- tugging off his mask to address the crowd, most of them masked under their red "Make America Great Again" hats, but with little social distancing.

"Get out and vote -- and I love you," Trump told supporters, who chanted "USA" and "Four more years" throughout the address lasting just under 20 minutes.

The White House doctor announced late Saturday the president was "no longer considered a transmission risk."

Tests showed there was "no longer evidence of actively replicating virus" and that Trump's viral load was "decreasing," Sean Conley said -- though he did not state that the president was virus-free.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that, for mild or moderate Covid-19 cases, isolation and precautions can be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset, and once patients have been fever-free for 24 hours. However, the severity of Trump's illness has not been confirmed.

- additional reporting by AFP

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Feeling great': Trump seeks campaign comeback from Covid-19
WATCH | Trump back to campaigning as his doctor says he is no longer a transmission risk
US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci calls White House event a coronavirus ‘superspreader’
Read more on:
donald trumpuscoronavirusus elections 2020
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3325 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3161 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1680 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo