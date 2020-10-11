Twitter flags Trump tweet claiming 'immunity' for violating its Covid-19 rules

Twitter flagged a tweet by President Donald Trump in which he claimed he was now immune to Covid-19.

Twitter Inc on Sunday flagged a tweet by the US President Donald Trump, in which he claimed he was immune to the coronavirus, for violating company's rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to the Covid-19.

"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know!!!" Trump said in a tweet, which has now been flagged by Twitter with a disclaimer.

Trump rallied hundreds of supporters for a comeback event at the White House, jumping back into the election race nine days after being stopped in his tracks by Covid-19.

"I am feeling great!" Trump declared as he stepped out to a White House balcony Saturday -- tugging off his mask to address the crowd, most of them masked under their red "Make America Great Again" hats, but with little social distancing.

"Get out and vote -- and I love you," Trump told supporters, who chanted "USA" and "Four more years" throughout the address lasting just under 20 minutes.

The White House doctor announced late Saturday the president was "no longer considered a transmission risk."



Tests showed there was "no longer evidence of actively replicating virus" and that Trump's viral load was "decreasing," Sean Conley said -- though he did not state that the president was virus-free.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that, for mild or moderate Covid-19 cases, isolation and precautions can be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset, and once patients have been fever-free for 24 hours. However, the severity of Trump's illness has not been confirmed.

- additional reporting by AFP