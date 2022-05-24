Two children dead, a dozen injured in Texas school shooting: hospital

Two children were killed and a dozen injured Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, police and a local hospital said.

Local police said a suspect had been taken into custody following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde.

Two are dead, over a dozen injured, after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas a spokesperson from Uvalde Memorial Hospital tells CNN. The hospital's received 13 children at their facility who were being treated for varying injuries. Suspect is in custody. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 24, 2022

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on Facebook that 13 children had been transferred there for treatment. It said two were deceased on arrival.





Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.